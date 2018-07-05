Sports
July 5, 2018 9:48 am

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

By The Canadian Press

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot in her first round tennis match with Jennifer Brady during day one of the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, England, Monday June 18, 2018.

The Canadian Press/AP
Eugenie Bouchard’s four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian’s run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major.

Bouchard, won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn’t pull it off.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a second-round men’s match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Eugenie Bouchard
Genie
Tennis
Wimbledon
winning streak

