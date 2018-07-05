5 things you should know before buying deodorant

Turns out smelly armpits have a lot to do with bacteria as opposed to sweat. Now researchers in the U.K. are on a mission to find a new type of deodorant that tackles just that.

According to a recent report published in the journal eLife, the universities of York and Oxford in the U.K. are working towards a new type of deodorant that can stop bacteria from creating body odour, the BBC reports.

“Modern deodorants act a bit like a nuclear bomb in our underarms, inhibiting or killing many of the bacteria present in order to prevent B.O.,” he told the site. “Only a small number of the bacteria in our armpits are actually responsible for bad smells.”

READ MORE: No, excessive sweating doesn’t mean your workout is more intense

Now while this deodorant is still in the works, the average consumer these days is left with countless deodorant options, brands that have everything from sprays to roll-ons to solids to gels. And even a new wave of natural products promises to be chemical free.

There are also crystal deodorants, Verywell Family notes, which are made from natural mineral salts.

“They are a good choice for tweens who embrace natural products or who have very sensitive skin. They can be found in health food stores and online,” the site notes.

The market also has deodorant wipes, bars and powders.

And if you feel like you need to try a new deodorant this summer or you’re not sure which one is right for you, Global News spoke with dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll on what to know before you commit to one.

Deodorant vs. antiperspirant

Caroll says deodorants are made to mask the scent of body odour and often have ethanol or an antibacterial agent to kill bacteria, BBC notes.

“Antiperspirant blocks sweat and this is done through aluminium chloride,” she says. And although there have been some claims chemicals found in antiperspirant can cause cancer, Carroll adds there is no medical evidence linking the two.

READ MORE: Woman who sweats blood diagnosed with rare mystery illness

Should you go natural?

Carroll says many brands in the market claim to be natural, and this term itself is unregulated in the industry. If your current deodorant or antiperspirant is causing an allergic reaction, irritation or simply doesn’t work, she suggests switching to a natural one to see if it makes a difference.

She suggests a stone deodorant (these are natural) as a starting point.

“This will help narrow down which ingredients cause irritations, but for the average person, I wouldn’t choose a natural brand.”

How often should you change brands?

Carroll says there is no set rule when it comes to switching brands or types. If something isn’t working for you, make a switch.

READ MORE: What does your body odour say about your health?

And if you get tired of a particular scent, you can also make a switch. “It’s completely personal preference.”

How often should you apply?

Again, Carroll says there are really no set rules, but for some people, over-applying can cause irritations. It is best to apply when needed or once in the morning, up to twice a day.

Do your homework

Before you choose a product, do your homework. Online reviews and even testimonials allow consumers to vision what the deodorant or antiperspirant can do for them before purchasing. And while you may want to try something out for yourself, a review can set some expectations.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel