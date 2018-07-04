Underwater efforts expanded in search for missing Nova Scotia man in Cape Breton

RCMP in Cape Breton are expanding an underwater search in their efforts to find a missing man.

Colin Beaton was last seen at around 2 a.m. Saturday, when he left a cottage in Harbourview, N.S., near Port Hood. He was wearing black rubber boots, jeans, and a grey hoodie.

Allan MacMaster, the MLA for Inverness, is Beaton’s cousin. He posted on Facebook to say the 31-year-old is “in a vulnerable state” and without his glasses. MacMaster says Beaton has difficulty seeing without his glasses and has not eaten in some time. He also says the grey hoodie Beaton was last seen wearing has been found.

Beaton’s family is asking people in the area to search their properties, including cabins, uninhabited homes, and vehicles.

RCMP say ground search and rescue crews have exhausted their efforts to follow up on specific tips in the area where Beaton went missing, and are not actively searching Wednesday. They had been deployed since Sunday.

On Tuesday, the search included air support along with four ground search and rescue crews, RCMP police dog services, and the underwater recovery team.

RCMP are bringing in another boat Wednesday as they continue to follow up on tips.

Beaton is described as being five-feet-11-inches tall and about 160 pounds with red hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 902-258-2213 or call Crime Stoppers.