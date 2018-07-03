Canada
July 3, 2018 6:09 pm

RCMP, emergency services continue search for missing Nova Scotia man

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Colin Beaton was last seen at 2:00 a.m., on June 30 at a cottage in Harbourview, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP, along with other emergency agencies, continue their search for a man last seen on Saturday.

Colin Joseph Beaton, 31, was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on June 30, as he left a cottage in the area of Harbourview, N.S.

RCMP have released a new photo of Beaton in hopes that someone will recognize him.

“Colin did not have his glasses with him when he went missing, but he is wearing them in the photo,”  said Cpl. Châtele Eagan of the Inverness RCMP detachment.

Story continues below

READ MORE: London police locate missing senior last seen July 1

Beaton is described as a white male. He’s 5’11” tall and 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots.

Several search and rescue teams are combing the area, including units from Inverness, Cheticamp, Strait and Area, Cape Breton and the Civilian Air Search and Rescue.

RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, provincial air and ATV resources are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beaton is asked to contact RCMP at 902-258-2213 or to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
allan macmaster
Colin Joseph Beaton
Cottage
Harbourview
Inverness
Missing
missing person
Nova Scotia RCMP
police dog services
RCMP
Search and Rescue
Underwater Rescue Team

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News