RCMP, emergency services continue search for missing Nova Scotia man

Nova Scotia RCMP, along with other emergency agencies, continue their search for a man last seen on Saturday.

Colin Joseph Beaton, 31, was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on June 30, as he left a cottage in the area of Harbourview, N.S.

RCMP have released a new photo of Beaton in hopes that someone will recognize him.

“Colin did not have his glasses with him when he went missing, but he is wearing them in the photo,” said Cpl. Châtele Eagan of the Inverness RCMP detachment.

Beaton is described as a white male. He’s 5’11” tall and 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots.

Several search and rescue teams are combing the area, including units from Inverness, Cheticamp, Strait and Area, Cape Breton and the Civilian Air Search and Rescue.

RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, provincial air and ATV resources are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beaton is asked to contact RCMP at 902-258-2213 or to call Crime Stoppers.