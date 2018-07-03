Canada
July 3, 2018 12:05 pm

London police seek missing senior last seen July 1

London police are seeking the public's help locating Jebi Tamang, 70.

Police are requesting the public’s help locating Jebi Tamang, 70, of London who was last seen on Sunday.

He is described as a 5-foot-2, 110 lb Asian man (from Bhutan) with short white buzz-cut hair.

He has a tattoo of a flower on his right hand and was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, grey pants, and dark grey boots.

London police say Tamang was last seen with a red bicycle in the area of Huron Street and McNay Avenue at roughly 4 p.m. on July 1.

