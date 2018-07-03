London police seek missing senior last seen July 1

Police are requesting the public’s help locating Jebi Tamang, 70, of London who was last seen on Sunday.

He is described as a 5-foot-2, 110 lb Asian man (from Bhutan) with short white buzz-cut hair.

He has a tattoo of a flower on his right hand and was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, grey pants, and dark grey boots.

London police say Tamang was last seen with a red bicycle in the area of Huron Street and McNay Avenue at roughly 4 p.m. on July 1.