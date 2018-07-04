Winnipeg man found dead after disappearing from music festival

A man who went missing from a Manitoba music festival has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his brother.

Danny Berhie Kidane, 24, was last seen by his friends at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dauphin Countryfest grounds.

His brother, Haben Kidane, travelled to the campsite from Calgary to help search. Late Tuesday night he posted to Facebook that the search had ended.

“Today is officially the worst day of my life,” the post reads. “I lost my guardian angel, my rock, my little brother.”

