July 4, 2018
Updated: July 4, 2018

Winnipeg man found dead after disappearing from music festival

Danny Berhie Kidane, 24, was last seen by his friends at the Dauphin Countryfest grounds June 30.

Manitoba RCMP
A man who went missing from a Manitoba music festival has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his brother.

Danny Berhie Kidane, 24, was last seen by his friends at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dauphin Countryfest grounds.

His brother, Haben Kidane, travelled to the campsite from Calgary to help search. Late Tuesday night he posted to Facebook that the search had ended.

“Today is officially the worst day of my life,” the post reads. “I lost my guardian angel, my rock, my little brother.”

On Tuesday about 50 searchers gathered at the site to help find Kidane.
Global News reached out to RCMP for further information on where Kidane was found and will update with further information when available.

Global News