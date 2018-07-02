Dauphin RCMP search for missing Winnipeg man last seen at music festival

Dauphin RCMP are looking for a missing Winnipeg man who was last seen at a Manitoba music festival Saturday.

Danny Berhie Kidane, 24, was last seen by his friends at 6:00 p.m. at the Dauphin Countryfest grounds, according to police.

RCMP received the report late Sunday morning.

Kidane is described as African-Canadian, 5’6”, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).