Four injured after stabbing on Brampton transit bus
Four people were injured after a stabbing on a Brampton transit bus Tuesday night.
Peel Regional Police said one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.
A female suspect is in custody.
Police continue to investigate.
