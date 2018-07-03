Crime
July 3, 2018 11:21 pm

Four injured after stabbing on Brampton transit bus

By National Online Journalist  Global News
Peel Regional Police / Twitter
Four people were injured after a stabbing on a Brampton transit bus Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police said one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

A female suspect is in custody.

Police continue to investigate.

 

