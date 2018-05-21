Toronto police warn of armed suspect after stabbing at Spadina station

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Spadina subway station and have also issued a public safety alert in connection to the incident.

According to investigators, a 46-year-old man received multiple stab wounds while walking through the pedestrian tunnel near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said it was a random and unprovoked attack and that a male suspect managed to flee on foot.

The victim is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described to be between the ages of 25-40 with an average height and build. He has brown shoulder-length hair and he was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, white and blue Blue Jays jersey, camouflage shorts, brown shoes with a wristband on his left wrist and a watch on his right wrist.

Investigators are warning the public that the suspect is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.