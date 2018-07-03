Vernon’s Kalamalka Lake Road reopens ahead of schedule

Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon, B.C. reopened to traffic on Friday, ahead of schedule.

Part of the road had been closed since April as the City of Vernon worked on a $4 million project to install a new multi-use pathway along the road.

The construction was controversial because businesses in the area were concerned that the lengthy closure would cut into their bottom line.

Now that the bulk of the construction is behind them, some businesses said the construction didn’t have a severe impact.

Not everyone agrees, however. The owner of one dispensary on Kalamalka Lake Road said the construction reduced his business by about a third.

The construction headaches on Kalamalka Lake Road are not quite over yet.

Coldstream is still working on its $500,000 project to extend Vernon’s path into its district and put in a parking lot.

The road remains open as that construction continues, with an expected completion date in mid-July.

Both municipalities said they made an effort to minimize the impact of the work on drivers and businesses.

Coldstream said it deliberately tried to line up its construction with the Vernon project’s schedule to minimize the impact.

The new pathway along Kalamalka Lake Road is meant to help cyclists and pedestrians get from downtown Vernon to the beach and Okanagan Rail Trail.