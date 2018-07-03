1 of 2 suspects still sought after Grande Prairie home broken into, man inside forced into car

Police say charges are pending against at least one suspect after a violent break and enter at a home in northwestern Alberta led to the man inside being forced into one of two suspect vehicles and Mounties later pursuing it until the vehicle finally came to a halt in a ditch.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to a break and enter in progress in the area of 72 Avenue and Poplar Drive in Grande Prairie, Alta. at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Two male suspects entered the residence and assaulted the victim,” police said in a news release. “The suspects then forced the victim into a vehicle before fleeing the area.”

Police said the suspect arrived at the home in two vehicles. The victim was forced into a car that also had a woman in it and the car was driven away by one of the suspects. The other suspect left in another vehicle that police did not describe.

“Police quickly located one of the suspect vehicles and initiated a pursuit that lasted approximately 50 minutes, ending on Township Road 705 — south of Crooked Creek — where the suspect vehicle drove into the ditch, becoming immobilized.”

At that point, the suspect and the woman who was in the car left the vehicle and ran away on foot. Police said the woman was arrested at the scene while the man who had been driving the vehicle was found by officers in the Municipal District of Greenview with the assistance of Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services. Police said the victim was not hurt.

The RCMP said their investigation into what happened in ongoing and the details they have about what happened are still “preliminary in nature.” The woman, however, is expected to be released without charges.

RCMP added officers continue to search for an additional suspect in connection with the incident. A photo of that suspect can be seen at the top of this article.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.

The M.D. of Greenview is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.