Winnipeg Blue Bombers remove Matt Nichols from 6-game injured list

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers held a closed practice on Tuesday so it’s unknown if injured starting quarterback Matt Nichols took any snaps.

But Nichols was officially removed from the six-game injured list on Tuesday.

“He does a little bit more every single day,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “He’s working hard.”

Nichols is nearly a month into the four-to-six week timeline for his recovery from a right knee injury.

Whether or not Nichols practices on Wednesday will be a good indication if he’ll be available to play on Saturday against the B.C. Lions.

“I’m not sure yet,” O’Shea said.

After two impressive showings rookie quarterback Chris Streveler looked like a mere mortal in their loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday. He passed for only 146 yards while the offence went two-and-out on six consecutive possessions.

“We just left a lot of yards on the table,” Streveler said. “We did a good job of moving the ball at the beginning of the game and then just kinda lost momentum and couldn’t get things going there for awhile.”

But the finger can’t just be pointed at Streveler as the defence also had a rough outing against the Tiger-Cats. The Ticats had nearly 500 yards of net offence in what has become a re-occurring theme for the Bombers defence.

“We can’t have that be our M.O.,” defensive back Chris Randle said.

“We can’t have that slink from last year with the yardage. That’s something we’re constantly working on.”

“We left a lot of stuff on the table at Hamilton,” linebacker Adam Bighill said. “We hurt ourselves with penalties and we didn’t execute the things we needed to execute. So at the end of the day, that kinda is what got us off on the wrong foot.”

The Bombers defence was near the top of the league in turnover ratio last season, but have produced just five takeaways in their first three games of the season.

“Like to produce more fumbles,” O’Shea said. “I think we need to get back in the habit of ripping footballs out. But we got to have more guys closer to the ball for that to work.”

