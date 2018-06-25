Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie QB has ‘made coaches mad since high school’

With injured quarterback Matt Nichols looking on in a knee brace, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offence went back to work. It was their first practice since putting up 56 points in a decisive victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Rookie QB Chris Streveler is at the controls for a third straight week after utilizing all of his weapons in picking apart the Alouettes’ defence.

Streveler completed passes to nine different receivers in the win. He threw for 276 yards, passing with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also rushed for nearly a hundred yards while scoring his first professional touchdown in only his second career start.

“I definitely felt more comfortable.” Streveler said.

“It’s just about learning every single day. Seeing pictures and putting those in the memory bank and [trying] to get better. Build off the things that go well and learn from the mistakes.”

“I knew he was a special talent right from the get go,” said receiver Nic Demski. “Even him, he was talking a little trash to the other team and that’s when you know they feel comfortable and they feel at home.”

It’s certainly hard to criticize Streveler’s performance in his first two starts, but if there is a criticism, it’s the way he plays with a reckless abandon, taking on tacklers instead of finding safety in sliding.

“I’ve kinda had that issue throughout my entire playing career.” he said. “I’ve made coaches mad since high school, running the way that I do sometimes.”

“I understand it’s a physical game and up here it’s a different level, so I’ve got to continue to get better about being smart and taking care of myself. It’s a really long season up here but I don’t know if I’m necessarily going to be able to change who I am and sometimes my mentality out there, so it’s something I’ve got work on, but I don’t think I’m ever going to fully change.”

“He’s playing pretty well,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “I don’t know why I would tell him to do something different.”

They’ll be looking for more of the same from Streveler when the Bombers take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-1) on Friday.