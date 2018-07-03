Canada
July 3, 2018 6:20 pm
Updated: July 3, 2018 6:22 pm

Missing woman from West Kelowna located: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Reported missing last week, Brittany Martel has been located and is safe and sound, West Kelowna RCMP said on Tuesday.


An Okanagan woman who was reported missing last week has been located, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Last Friday, police issued a report that Brittany Martel, 27, of West Kelowna, hadn’t been heard from since June 14 when she was in Surrey, that her last social media post was June 22 and that her cellphone wasn’t working.

At the time, it was believed she was planning to hitchhike to the Northwest Territories.

On Tuesday, though, West Kelowna RCMP said that Martel, from Hay River, N.W.T., had been located and is safe and sound.

 

