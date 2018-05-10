Missing person reported in Fort McMurray found deceased: RCMP

RCMP in Fort McMurray said human remains found in a creek near Wild Rose Street in the Timberlea area of Fort McMurray were those of a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Wyatt Evan Marten was reported missing to police by his family on March 14.

An autopsy held on Wednesday confirmed the remains were Marten’s.

RCMP said his body was found in the northern Alberta community along a ravine on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined but RCMP said they don’t suspect foul play.