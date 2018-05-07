Foul play not suspected after human remains found in Fort McMurray

RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after human remains were found in the northern Alberta community on the weekend.

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a report of human remains at 4 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP, forensic identification services and the general investigation section investigated the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton in order to identify the deceased.

Police said a Fort McMurray family has been contacted because of the location of the remains and information gathered during the initial stages of the investigation.

RCMP said they don’t believe foul play was involved in the death.