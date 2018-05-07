Foul play not suspected after human remains found in Fort McMurray

RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after human remains were found in the northern Alberta community on the weekend.
Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a report of human remains at 4 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: Foul play not suspected after RCMP find remains of woman who vanished in central Alberta 19 months ago
RCMP, forensic identification services and the general investigation section investigated the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled with the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton in order to identify the deceased.
READ MORE: Human remains found in burned holiday trailer in northwestern Alberta
Police said a Fort McMurray family has been contacted because of the location of the remains and information gathered during the initial stages of the investigation.
RCMP said they don’t believe foul play was involved in the death.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.