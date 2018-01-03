Frozen Body
January 3, 2018 4:02 pm
Updated: January 3, 2018 4:21 pm

Person found frozen in Winnipeg’s Spence neighborhood

Residents on Furby Street said this is the corner where a person was found frozen to death last week.

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a person found frozen outside an apartment block on Furby Street last week.

Police are not treating the death as a homicide but at this point said it’s not clear if weather was a factor in the death.

The call came in Dec. 28.

As there is no criminal investigation police will not be releasing the persons gender or name.

Global News