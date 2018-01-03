Person found frozen in Winnipeg’s Spence neighborhood
A A
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a person found frozen outside an apartment block on Furby Street last week.
Police are not treating the death as a homicide but at this point said it’s not clear if weather was a factor in the death.
RELATED: Extreme cold returns to Winnipeg
The call came in Dec. 28.
As there is no criminal investigation police will not be releasing the persons gender or name.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.