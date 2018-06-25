Injured person found inside bin

Calgary police are investigating after an injured person was found inside a bin on Monday.

Police said they were called to the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Centre at 1320 5 Avenue N.W. around 3:17 a.m.

The person was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Pictures from the scene show police tape around a blue clothing donations bin with its door open.

Police said they are holding the scene while investigators examine the area.