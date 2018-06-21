10 year-old Calgary boy goes on early morning boating adventure

A 10-year-old Calgary boy is safely back with his mother after going on an early morning boating adventure on the Bow River on Thursday.

The boy’s mother told Global News she called 911 around 5 a.m. after noticing he was missing, along with his raft.

Calgary police quickly responded and the boy was soon spotted floating on a raft near the Cushing Bridge on the Bow River.

He was safely coaxed back to shore by police and did not require medical attention.

“He had no life jacket … thank God he was safe,” the boy’s mother said. “The officers, everybody, the response was awesome.”

For his part, the boy said he simply just wanted to go out on to the Bow River.

“I [wanted] to sleep on my boat on the river, that’s what I was trying to do,” he said.

The boy’s mother said she plans to give her son a big hug later and is happy her son is safe.