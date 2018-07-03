10 people have recently fallen prey to phone scams in Perth County: OPP

Perth County OPP have issued a warning to residents to be wary of the ongoing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

Police said that there have been at least 10 incidents where victims have sent e-transfers of bitcoins or gift card codes to scammers while providing personal and banking information, and allowing access to home computers.

READ MORE: Vancouver woman made up report of being arrested by fake cop CRA scammers

Police said the thieves are using various methods in order to dupe the victims, including mimicking phone numbers and pretending to be representatives of the CRA.

OPP said some locals were able to cancel transactions made using their credit card information but those involving gift cards such as iTunes are problematic.

READ MORE: From bomb threats to handcuffs, police warn scammers growing increasingly aggressive

In Perth, police said the scams often involve gift cards, online gaming cards or transferring funds through Bitcoin.

Police warn that residents to not respond to someone claiming to be a CRA employee who threatens to arrest or deport the listener, or put a lien on his or her property for outstanding taxes.

READ MORE: No, you can’t pay your taxes in Bitcoin: Mounties issue warning on new twist to CRA scam

OPP said there are some signs people should be aware of when getting a sketchy call including the caller making his request seem urgent or attempting to cause worry or fear. A request for a money transfer is also a red herring.

Police also suggest checking with a family member or a respected friend before you do complete an e-transfer or money transfer.