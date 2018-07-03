14-year-old dead after fatal dirtbike collision in New Brunswick

A 14-year-old boy has died after being injured in a collision with a car in Blackville, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Halihan Lane and Howard Road in Blackville at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the dirt bike — travelling westbound on Halihan Lane — collided with a car travelling northbound on Howard Road.

The teen, who was from Blackville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died on Monday.

The driver and lone occupant of the car did not sustain any injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation into the crash is continuing.