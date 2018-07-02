New Brunswick man dies in single-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Berwick

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a man from Cumberland Bay, N.B.

Police say the collision occurred on Highway 10 near Berwick, N.B., on Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., when the vehicle the man was a passenger in left the road and overturned.

The 48-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

Mounties say the driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.