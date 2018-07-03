Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante defends decision not to walk in Canada Day parade
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante defended herself Tuesday when asked why she did not take part in Canada Day festivities.
“I find it very peculiar that people would ask me that question and I have to say all my team was on the ground,” she said.
“Guess what? I’m the mayor, but I’m also a mother and I was taking some time off — well-deserved time off with my kids.”
She took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Canada Day, but some took offence to her decision.
Some criticized her decision, given her highly publicized involvement in the Fête nationale celebrations just a week earlier.
Nevertheless, the mayor simply insisted she needed a break from her daily duties.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
