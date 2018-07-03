Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante defends decision not to walk in Canada Day parade

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante defended herself Tuesday when asked why she did not take part in Canada Day festivities.

READ MORE: Despite controversy, Valérie Plante’s Montreal 2018 budget adopted

“I find it very peculiar that people would ask me that question and I have to say all my team was on the ground,” she said.

“Guess what? I’m the mayor, but I’m also a mother and I was taking some time off — well-deserved time off with my kids.”

She took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Canada Day, but some took offence to her decision.

Bonne fête du Canada! Profitez bien du long week-end pour célébrer avec vos amis et vos proches. Et avec cette chaleur, n’oubliez pas de bien vous hydrater, surtout si vous déménagez! 📦 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 1, 2018

Some criticized her decision, given her highly publicized involvement in the Fête nationale celebrations just a week earlier.

READ MORE: No voter honeymoon for new Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Nevertheless, the mayor simply insisted she needed a break from her daily duties.

Nous célébrons aujourd’hui l’histoire du Québec, sa culture et les valeurs sur lesquelles cette nation repose. #polmtl #FeteNationale https://t.co/XhrCnc7AtU — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 24, 2018