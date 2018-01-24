Protesters denounce Mayor Valerie Plante’s budget outside Montreal city hall

As Montreal city council prepared to vote on the Plante administration’s controversial budget, a few dozen protesters braved the cold outside city hall to show their opposition to it.

The protest was organized by businessman Peter Sergakis and West Island community activist Rhonda Massad.

“We don’t agree with increases in real estate taxes and that’s why we’re here today,” Sergakis told Global News.

Massad was among those speaking out for demerged municipalities. They are being asked to contribute an average of 5.3 per cent more to the city centre.

“There’s no power to mend or block anything that happens on the agglomeration council,” Massad said.

The group played loud music, chanted, and waved signs in temperatures below -20 C.

A few dozen protesters in front of #montreal city hall saying no to Mayor Plante's tax increases. They have speakers blasting techno music. pic.twitter.com/8Ls7TtJqeT — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 24, 2018

“You have to come out. You have to make yourself heard,” said Massad. “Hopefully in an election year for Quebec City, we see some difference.”