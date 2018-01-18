Mayors hope to change Valérie Plante’s mind on fee hikes

After Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled a new budget days ago with massive jumps in fees for demerged cities, mayors of those cities — and Montreal’s boroughs — are hoping to change Plante’s mind regarding the hikes.

“They had planned for inflationary increases,” said Ville St-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSouza. “Now they’re being whacked by amounts that are huge and out of proportion,” DeSouza told Global News, whose borough’s increase was minimal while hikes in other areas like the Town of Mount Royal are substantial.

I caught up with Alan @AlanDeSousaFCA today. He's one of a host of mayors of boroughs and demerged cities on the finance commission pushing Mayor @Val_Plante to change her mind regarding fee hikes. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8OmIqsVMgx — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 18, 2018

According to the budget, TMR, for example, is getting slapped with a 9.8 per cent fee hike for 2018. The city of Westmount is looking at a fee increase of 6.8 per cent. The city’s finance commission is meeting to pick through the budget. It can make recommendations to the city but the city’s not obligated to follow them.

The city's finance commission is set to resume tomorrow as well. The deadline for the budget for Montreal is Jan. 24, for the 15 demerged cities it's Jan. 25. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HR0m25eQ5J — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 18, 2018

“We’re hopeful that we still have some days ahead to get them to think about [changing] the budget,” said Westmount Mayor Christina Smith.

However, Plante said at a press conference that she doesn’t “have the flexibility” to change her mind.