Edmonton police remind drivers vehicles aren’t babysitters

With summer upon us, Edmonton first responders are reminding people about the dangers of leaving children and pets alone in vehicles.

Statistics have been released from 2017 that indicate some Edmontonians are still not adhering to the message.

The statistics suggest there were 83 incidents reported to police last year of children being left in vehicles. In two of those cases, children appeared to be in medical distress before being treated and released by EMS, police said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue statistics show firefighters attended 101 incidents of children being left in vehicles in 2017, with nearly half of those happening in the summer.

Meanwhile, EMS statistics show paramedics responded to five calls last year for the same issue.

When it comes to dogs being left in vehicles, the stats suggest Edmonton firefighters responded to 151 incidents in 2017, with 122 happening during the summer.

The total is down slightly from 2016 when there were 157 incidents.