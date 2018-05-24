3-year-old boy found inside hot vehicle in Burlington died from hyperthermia: police

Halton Regional Police say a three-year-old boy who was pulled from inside a hot vehicle in Burlington died of hyperthermia.

“A post-mortem was conducted on [Thursday] and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia, (which is) consistent with the child being left in a vehicle and exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time,” police said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Police told Global News that officers and paramedics were called to the parking lot of the Crossroads Centre, located off of North Service Road near Highway 407, at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday by a “hysterical” man, who hasn’t been identified. Officers said the man reported the child didn’t have any vital signs.

Emergency crews arrived moments later and tried to save the boy but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

According to Environment Canada weather statistics, it was 26 C at the time of the call.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges haven’t been laid as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4776.

