3-year-old boy dies after he was found inside vehicle in Burlington
Halton Regional Police say a three-year-old boy has died after he was found inside a vehicle in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.
Insp. Anthony Odoardi told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the parking lot of the Crossroads Centre, located off of North Service Road near Highway 407, at around 5:30 p.m. by a “hysterical” man who said the child didn’t have any vital signs.
He said emergency crews arrived moments later and tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Odoardi said police have begun an investigation and the coroner was called in to assist.
He said he didn’t know how long the boy was in the vehicle. Odoardi wouldn’t speculate on the boy’s cause of death.
It’s unclear if the weather was a factor in the boy’s death. According to Environment Canada weather statistics, it was 26 C at the time of the call.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.