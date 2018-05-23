3-year-old boy dies after he was found inside vehicle in Burlington

Halton Regional Police say a three-year-old boy has died after he was found inside a vehicle in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Insp. Anthony Odoardi told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the parking lot of the Crossroads Centre, located off of North Service Road near Highway 407, at around 5:30 p.m. by a “hysterical” man who said the child didn’t have any vital signs.

He said emergency crews arrived moments later and tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Burlington: Police examining the scene where a 3-year-old boy died after sources say he was left inside a Ford Escape for several hours during today's heat. Parking lot at Crossroads Christian Communications on North Service Rd remains taped off. #BurlON pic.twitter.com/wI41fxNMYr — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 24, 2018

Odoardi said police have begun an investigation and the coroner was called in to assist.

He said he didn’t know how long the boy was in the vehicle. Odoardi wouldn’t speculate on the boy’s cause of death.

It’s unclear if the weather was a factor in the boy’s death. According to Environment Canada weather statistics, it was 26 C at the time of the call.