Police report new door-to-door scam in St. Thomas

A 34-year-old is facing charges after police say someone tried to scam an elderly man in St. Thomas.

Officers say the woman entered the man’s home on Friday while he was upstairs, and allegedly began to pack some of his belongings in a box.

When the homeowner came downstairs, he confronted the woman, but she said she was sent to clean the residence by his family.

A granddaughter of the homeowner arrived a short time later and called the police.

The woman has been charged with break, enter and theft, breach of undertaking, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.