Police report new door-to-door scam in St. Thomas
A A
A 34-year-old is facing charges after police say someone tried to scam an elderly man in St. Thomas.
Officers say the woman entered the man’s home on Friday while he was upstairs, and allegedly began to pack some of his belongings in a box.
When the homeowner came downstairs, he confronted the woman, but she said she was sent to clean the residence by his family.
READ MORE: The heat rages on in London
A granddaughter of the homeowner arrived a short time later and called the police.
The woman has been charged with break, enter and theft, breach of undertaking, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.