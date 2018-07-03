Findings of Surrey ‘gang task force’ report to be released Tuesday

Surrey’s long-awaited ‘gang task force’ report comes out Tuesday.

It was Mayor Linda Hepner’s idea last fall in response to a major increase in gang-related violence.

The task force brought together community partners, and the mandate was to review programs and come up with recommendations for improving or expanding them, as well as implementing new initiatives.

Councillor Tom Gill feels that more resources need to be directed at younger kids to keep them out of trouble.

“The amount of resources available for [kids] age 11 and 12 are quite small,” he said.

“Many families are working two jobs… the implication of not having safe, affordable housing has had impacts in terms of our society and I think these are some serious social implications that we really need to address.”

Gill says children as young as 11 years old are being recruited by gangs.

The report’s findings and recommendations will be revealed Tuesday morning.