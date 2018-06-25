Surrey radio host who has spoken out against gang violence targeted in shooting

A local radio show host says she has been singled out after speaking out against gang violence.

Ashiana Khan says shots were fired at her car on Saturday night near 176 Street and Fraser Highway.

Khan said she was not injured but some of the bullets just missed her.

“At the moment, I thought I was dead,” she said. “I was so shocked, I was so scared.”

The car suffered serious damage, including a blown-out back window, and what appears to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side door. Police have seized the vehicle as evidence.

The shooting took place a short drive away from where hockey coach and father Paul Bennett was murdered in his driveway just hours earlier.

OR nurse killed in Cloverdale shooting

Khan hosts a talk show with Media Waves Communications, an online radio station, often discussing issues affecting the South Asian community.

She has spoken out against recent gang violence in the area and earlier this month, she helped organize a rally after two teens were gunned down in the Campbell Heights area of Surrey.

Khan said that although she is shaken by the incident, she will continue to broadcast.