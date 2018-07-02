Rat traps are catching — and injuring — more than just rodents, says B.C. wildlife centre

Many property owners use rat traps to keep the pesky rodents away.

Those traps are also catching other wildlife.

Elizabeth Welnick of Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford said her work never seems to end.

“It’s the worst time of year,” she said. “We had 400 animals just in May alone.”

The leading cause of grief for birds and small mammals? Domestic cats allowed to run at-large.

Humans are often to blame in one way or another.

“There are people who leave fishing line and hooks just on the ground, the animal swallowed them and now they need to be surgically removed,” Welnick said.

Another problem is rat traps.

Recently, a young opossum came in with its arm stuck in a trap.

“The opossum that came in was totally emaciated, totally dehydrated,” Welnick said, adding that, despite their best efforts, the injured animal couldn’t be saved.

Birds can also be unintended victims.

One Steller’s Jay caught in a trap “needed his leg amputated,” Welnick said.

It’s not a new problem, but it is one that appears to be on the rise. It’s also a problem with an easy solution.

“The biggest thing is not to put [a trap] out where non-target animals can get at it because they see the food there and it’s just natural to go and try and get the food.”