Weather warning issued in western Alberta, up to 80mm of rain expected in some areas

A rainfall warning was issued for parts of west-central Alberta on Monday as Environment Canada said some areas were expected to see 50 to 80 millimetres of precipitation before the rain subsides on Wednesday morning.

“A low-pressure centre moving into southern Alberta will bring heavy rain to portions of western Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website. “Rain has begun in Grande Cache and will do so this afternoon in Nordegg.”

Just hours after issuing the rainfall warning, Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for parts of southern Alberta, pointing out conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds in some areas on Monday.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the weather agency said. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

According to Environment Canada, while landspout tornadoes can be dangerous, they usually don’t result in major damage. In some cases, however, they can be strong enough to knock over trees or to toss debris for short distances.

“These conditions will continue until this evening,” the weather agency said about the potential for funnel clouds. “Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously.

“Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.”

