Young superheroes and villains take over Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna

It’s officially summer camp season and for children who love to dress up, New Vintage Theatre in Kelowna is offering a heroic week of adventure.

KFX Superheroes versus Villains is part of the theatre’s summer camp series. Children ages 6 to 12 will have the chance to learn theatre acting techniques. They will also write a script and perform an original play for family and friends at the end of the camp.

Over the week, children will be exposed to different superhero characters like Spiderman, Superman and Catwoman as well as villains like the Joker and Poison Ivy.

Bonnie Gratz is the artistic director at New Vintage Theatre. She says the program teaches children confidence and team work.

“We also teach them about the whole process of theatre… and how it’s created from the ground up,” Gratz said. “Everything from creating your own play to how you create characters to how you express yourself confidently, and then even making behind the scene things like they’re going to learn how to make their own set.”

Every week during July and most of August, the theatre will have a different themed camp including Once Upon a Time, Treasure Island and a Summer Mystery Camp. The theatre will also be offering teen classes in August.

New Vintage Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located at Studio 100 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. It offers theatre and acting classes for adults, teens and children as well as full scale performances.