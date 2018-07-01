Big Hollywood star spotted in Kelowna

He’s starred in some big Hollywood films including Leaving Las Vegas, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Moonstruck.

Now Nicolas Cage is shooting his latest film, “A Score to Settle, in the Okanagan and he’s been spotted in Kelowna.

The Oscar-winner went shopping at MacDermott’s Menswear on Bernard Avenue Saturday evening.

Owner Jay MacDermott told Global News the shopping excursion was pre-planned by movie producers.

Cage bought a Versace suit along with a shirt and tie, which he will wear in the movie.

MacDermott said the actor was “very nice” and spoke to staff about some of his previous movies.

The actor was also spotted at Rose’s Waterfront Pub on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time the star has shot a movie in the Okanagan.

Back in 2016, Cage was being spotted around the south Okanagan while shooting the movie “The Humanity Bureau”.