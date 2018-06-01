100 Kids Who Care Kelowna inspired to give back

For their third event since launching in September 2017, 100 Kids Who Care Kelowna chose not only to donate to three local charities but inspire through sidewalk art.

Kids pulled out chalk Thursday evening at Stuart Park to write inspirational messages and draw pictures that connect to their charitable work.

The three charities that were voted on by kids involved in the charity include Mama’s for Mama’s, B.C. Adaptive Snowsports and the Kelowna Disabled Sailing Association.

The $1,000 comes from kids donating $10 each, Odlum Brown and the Reston James Deacon legacy fund.

Votes and donations are collected on the ICan app, which was created in Kelowna by Jason Richards and the team at Change Gamers.

Thursday’s outdoor event was chosen as a different format from other gatherings the charity has had.

“We had a great speaking event at Okanagan College last time out. We had a fun event at the Innovation Centre when we launched,” charity founder Richard Deacon said. “We just wanted to get the kids to write inspirational messages on the sidewalk. The City said it was ok. It was cool for passers-by and tourists to see it. The whole idea was to get kids writing messages of hope and giving and helping and inspiration.”

Children ages 5 – 17 are involved in the group and always accepting new members.