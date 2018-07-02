Crime
July 2, 2018 2:22 pm

Death of man, 31, in Shellbrook, Sask. considered homicide: RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 31-year-old man who was found in Shellbrook, Sask.

Google Maps
A A

Shellbrook RCMP have launched a homicide investigation into the death of Lindsay Arthur Voyer.

Officers were called to a complaint of an assault in the 300-block of 4th Avenue East in Shellbrook, Sask., at roughly 3:20 p.m. CT on June 30.

READ MORE: 16 year-old girl charged in Saskatoon shooting death


Story continues below

Voyer, 31, was found dead inside a home. His autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on July 3.

RCMP said no suspects are currently in custody, and they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

READ MORE: Suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

The Major Crimes Unit North is investigating with assistance from the provincial coroner’s office and forensic identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4th Avenue East
Assault
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Investigation
Lindsay Arthur Voyer
Major Crimes Unit North
news
probable homicide
probably homicide
Public Safety
Saskatchewan
Shellbrook
Shellbrook RCMP
Shellbrook Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News