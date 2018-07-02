Death of man, 31, in Shellbrook, Sask. considered homicide: RCMP

Shellbrook RCMP have launched a homicide investigation into the death of Lindsay Arthur Voyer.

Officers were called to a complaint of an assault in the 300-block of 4th Avenue East in Shellbrook, Sask., at roughly 3:20 p.m. CT on June 30.

Voyer, 31, was found dead inside a home. His autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on July 3.

RCMP said no suspects are currently in custody, and they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

The Major Crimes Unit North is investigating with assistance from the provincial coroner’s office and forensic identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.