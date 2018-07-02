Man charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults of 2 women in Toronto

Police have charged a 52-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two women in Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the Dundas Street East and George Street area around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It was alleged on Thursday, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., a 34-year-old woman met a man through friends and because she had no place to stay, was invited to stay the night at the man’s house.

At the home, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her before she fled the scene, police said.

Furthermore, on Saturday at around 3 a.m., a 21-year-old woman accepted an invitation to spend the night at a friend’s house because she had no place to stay.

Sometime during the night, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

On Sunday, police arrested Ahmed Rabah of Toronto, who was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Rabah was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.