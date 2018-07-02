Traffic
July 2, 2018 11:33 am
Updated: July 2, 2018 12:31 pm

Light snow falls on B.C. highway July 2

By Online News Producer  Global News

A look at the light snow on Highway 97C Monday July 2.

Drive BC camera
A heads up to drivers travelling the interior Monday after some Canada Day celebrations — some of the highways are wet and slippery.

Snow has fallen on the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, and the conditions are slushy.

Drivers are urged to take precautions when travelling on the highways.

The Coquihalla Highway is wet, but did not receive any snow overnight.

Big White, near Kelowna, did receive a dusting of snow as well.

There are no public alerts in place from Environment Canada at this time in B.C.

