Canada Day celebrations in Dartmouth interrupted by series of ‘physical disturbances’: police

Halifax police arrested a 17-year-old man after Canada Day celebrations at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth were interrupted by a series of “physical disturbances.”

Police say the responded to the area at approximately 9:38 p.m.

While officers were arresting a man, a 17-year-old man in his group was arrested for obstructing officers. Police say he was also found to be in possession of a knife.

The teen will face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and obstruction.

He was released with a future court date.

Police have confirmed nobody was stabbed and there were no serious injuries.

During Canada Day celebrations in previous years, the Alderney Landing area has been the scene of at least one stabbing and a shooting.