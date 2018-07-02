4 injured, 2 seriously, after shooting in Toronto’s Kensington Market

Officials say four people have been injured, one of whom may have life-threatening injuries, after a shooting in Kensington Market Sunday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Augusta Avenue south of College Street before 10:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News crews rushed a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, to a downtown trauma centre in serious, “potentially life-threatening” condition after he was shot multiple times.

The spokesperson said another victim was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they received reports of four suspects running away from the scene.

Officers closed down part of Augusta Avenue in the area for the investigation.

The shooting marks a violent end to the weekend in which two men were shot on Queen Street West Saturday evening and another man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning near Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

