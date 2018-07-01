Man stabbed multiple times in east-end Toronto

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s east-end overnight Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues around 3:30 a.m. with reports two men were fighting.

When they arrived on scene they found one man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital on an emergency run in critical condition.

Police said they are searching for one suspect who is described as a man in his 20s, skinny build, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.