3 injured, 2 critically, after shooting in downtown Toronto
Officials say three people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to Queen Street West near Peter Street at around 8 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.
After emergency crews arrived, three people were found with injuries.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News that two male patients were taken to a trauma centre by their crews in life-threatening condition. A third victim, a woman who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A portion of Queen Street West was closed off by police for the investigation.
As of Saturday evening, police haven’t released suspect information.
