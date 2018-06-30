Crime
June 30, 2018 9:30 pm
Updated: June 30, 2018 9:34 pm

3 injured, 2 critically, after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews respond to a shooting on Queen Street West in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Officials say three people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to Queen Street West near Peter Street at around 8 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

After emergency crews arrived, three people were found with injuries.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News that two male patients were taken to a trauma centre by their crews in life-threatening condition. A third victim, a woman who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Queen Street West was closed off by police for the investigation.

As of Saturday evening, police haven’t released suspect information.

