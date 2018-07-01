Senior dies after falling from truck involved in Abbotsford Canada Day parade

An elderly man is dead after an accident involving a vehicle that was part of the Abbotsford Canada Day parade procession.

Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said it happened around 12:45 p.m., at the intersection of Simon Avenue and Gladwin Road.

READ MORE: Grandmother and her 2 grandchildren hit by car in Abbotsford

She said the victim was in the back of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was leaving the event.

“It appears that an elderly male who had been travelling in the back of the pickup truck had fallen out of the pickup truck, and was struck by the trailer that was being pulled by the truck,” she said.

“The elderly male was transported to hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service with serious injuries, and sadly he has succumbed to his injuries.”

Photos from the scene show a Dodge Ram behind police tape, pulling a trailer covered in flags and a banner reading “Indo-Canadian Seniors Society.”

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver Canada Day: What to do and where to do it

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Bird said patrol officers and the collision reconstruction team also remained on scene to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.