Canucks look to patch Sedin-shaped hole with trio of free-agent forwards

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks have added three free-agent forwards to their roster, helping fill a gap left by the trio of veterans who departed last season.

Centre Jay Beagle and left winger Antoine Roussel both signed four-year deals with the Canucks Sunday as the NHL’s free agency period opened.

“Tim adds size to our forward group and can play throughout our line-up,” said GM Jim Benning. “He’s responsible defensively and last year showed he can make regular offensive contributions as well. We’re excited to welcome him to the Vancouver Canucks.” pic.twitter.com/9nUznbj573 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2018

The team later added forward Tim Schaller on a two-year contract.

“We’ve drafted some young, skilled players and we want them in offensive situations. Today we were looking to round out our group and support those players,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning in a statement.

“We want to be harder to play against and we accomplished that today.”

Benning added that he plans to speak to first-round draft pick Quinn Hughes and his family this week about the 18-year-old’s plans for next season.

“I feel he’s an NHL skater already,” said Benning.

“He needs to get physically stronger this summer, but with how smart he is, I think he has a chance coming into camp.”

“Antoine is a competitor with a skill set that benefits our team,” said GM Jim Benning. “He’s a physical player, hard-to-play against with the ability to contribute offensively. We’re pleased to welcome Antoine as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.” pic.twitter.com/EUi2DXtcs5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2018

Beagle and Roussel will receive an average of US$3 million per year. Schaller will get an average $1.9 million annually.

Three long-time Canucks forwards hung up their skates last year, including Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who retired after 17 seasons with the team.

Derek Dorsett ended his career in November due to spinal issues.

“Jay is a detailed player with championship experience, who can handle a big defensive workload,” said Jim Benning. “He’s grown and developed his game with a core group of players and won at every level of pro hockey. We’re excited to add a player with his calibre of character.” pic.twitter.com/V6VRJmEMQj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2018

Beagle comes to Vancouver from the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Captials, where the 32-year-old had 22 points in the regular season and another two goals and six assists in 23 playoff games.

Benning called Beagle a detailed player who can handle “a big defensive workload.”