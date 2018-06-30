Rosetown in ‘state of shock’ after Highway 4 crash kills young family

A two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed a young family of five, as well as another woman.

RCMP say two SUVs collided head-on north of Elrose on Highway 4. The driver and lone occupant of one SUV, a 71-year-old woman from the Swift Current area, was killed.

In the other SUV, Troy and Carissa Gasper, along with their three children ages six, four and two, were also killed.

“There’s a big hole that will be left and it will take a long time to fill that, for the impact they had on our community,” said Adam Krieser, the mayor of Rosetown.

“It’s kind of a state of shock at the moment. Speaking with some people up and down our streets, it hasn’t really set in yet. It’s hard to believe what has happened,” said Krieser.

The Gaspers lived a few houses down the street from Krieser.

“Our street was noticeably quiet this morning and will be this summer.”

Garrett Johner, a family friend who worked with Troy, described the Gaspers as a “beautiful young family.”

“They were involved in so many boards, teams, events throughout the community. They were always willing to help out and lend a hand to anyone in the community,” said Johner.

Troy, 26, had played for the Rosetown Redwings, and previously spent two seasons in the SJHL with the Humboldt Broncos from 2009 to 2011.

The entire Rosetown Redwings organization is sending our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends affected by yesterday's terrible tragedy. A terrible loss for our community and we are mourning with you. — AAA Redwings (@RedwingsAAA) June 30, 2018

Two RMCP traffic reconstructionists attended the crash site, which was cleared early Saturday morning.

RCMP said all six people were declared dead on scene. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.