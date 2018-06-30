missing burnaby man
June 30, 2018 7:32 pm

Burnaby RCMP searching for missing person with special needs

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Steven O'Brien was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday night near Burnaby General Hospital.

The Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with special needs.

Steven O’Brien, 48, was last seen on Friday around 9 p.m., leaving his home in the area of Burnaby General Hospital, which is located near Kinkaid Street and Ingleton Avenue.

Police say he has a diminished mental capacity that leads him to be overly trusting of strangers. He is also diagnosed with schizophrenia, but police say it is unknown if that is a factor in his disappearance.

O’Brien is described as a white man, 6′ tall, and 177 lbs. with a slim build, blue eyes and short grey-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with one missing back pocket, a black T-shirt and white sandals.

Anyone with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers.

