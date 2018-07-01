Montreal Canada Day Parade goes ahead despite heat warning

Montreal and most of Southern Quebec is under a heat warning with humidex values expected to reach the lower 40s.

Parade organizer says there was no way he was going to cancel the parade. They have extra water on hand, ambulance is on standby, police are around as well. pic.twitter.com/VrvRhrlGAO — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 1, 2018

Despite Sunday’s sweltering heat, Montreal’s Canada Parade went ahead.

It’s been a mainstay of Canada Day festivities in the city for 41 years.

Heat? What heat? Thousands of Montrealers are downtown celebrating #CanadaDay. pic.twitter.com/cua5aUPH81 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 1, 2018

Leading the way was Grand Marshal John Nelson — a Korean War veteran born in 1929.

Nelson has been heading the parade for some 28 years — always sporting his original uniform.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Fort streets and is making its way to Place Du Canada on Peel Street just south of Ste-Catherine, where festivities are expected to continue until 4 p.m.

Activities include music, live performances, face painting and a giant cake for Canada’s 151st birthday bash.

Measuring 1.22 metres by 2.44 metres, the cake is big enough to feed over 2,500 people.

Authorities are reminding residents to stay cool and keep hydrated throughout the day by drinking at least six to eight glasses of water, wearing light clothing and reducing physical activities.

Extreme heat – Daily measures: Drink six to eight glasses of water, reduce physical efforts, wear light clothing and check on loved ones. #heatwave #extremeheat For more tips: https://t.co/Hc9O2iMHch pic.twitter.com/br23ndwY6e — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Zoom) June 29, 2018

Some boroughs have cancelled or curtailed Canada Day festivities due to the extreme heat and have extended hours of outdoor aquatic facilities and splash parks to help residents stay cool.

Check with your borough or municipality for detailed schedules.