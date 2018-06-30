Australian man suffers limb amputations in B.C. ‘train surfing’ accident

An Australian man has been seriously injured after a “train surfing” accident in the Kootenays on Saturday.

The RCMP was called to an area of Canadian Pacific Railway tracks near Revelstoke around 4:30 a.m. on June 30, responding to reports of a trespasser.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old Australian man conscious, but badly hurt.

Police said he was under the influence of alcohol, but was able to tell officers that he had been “surfing” on a train, and fell off.

He became stuck in the train cars that followed.

Police said he was taken to hospital, but has severe injures, including partial and complete limb amputations.

Canadian Pacific referred questions regarding the incident to the RCMP, which it said is leading the investigation.

The RCMP said trespassing on CP property and hitching a ride on trains are both criminal offences.

They’re also reminding the public to take caution whenever crossing railway tracks.