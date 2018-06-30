Air Canada Centre sign removed on the eve of facility becoming Scotiabank Arena

The Air Canada Centre (ACC) is shedding its name and getting a new one, just in time for Canada’s birthday.

As of Sunday, July 1, the ACC Torontonians know will be no more, and instead, new red signage will take its place as the facility officially becomes the Scotiabank Arena.

Construction workers could be seen Saturday beginning to remove the letters spelling out Air Canada Centre from the front entrance, one by one.

End of an era: The Air Canada Centre sign is coming down today. Tomorrow the building will officially be called the Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/sQsftSSAVb — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) June 30, 2018

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) sent out a statement in August 2017 announcing they had signed a 20-year, $800 million naming rights agreement with Scotiabank.

The statement said Air Canada will still be involved as the “official airline partner” for the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Construction of the ACC started in 1997, before the arena officially opened on February 20, 1999. The first game was played the very same day and, in true Canadian fashion, it was a hockey game: the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens.

READ MORE: Toronto’s Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotiabank Arena in 2018

Only two days after its official opening, The Tragically Hip were the first artists to perform in the stadium that houses roughly 19,800 people for concerts.

Despite the signage change, the 665,000 square foot facility will otherwise remain untouched.